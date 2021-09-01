Family of toddler seriously injured in hit and run demands justice

TUCSON (KVOA) - The toddler who was hit by a hit-and-run driver in a crosswalk on the south side is back home.

"She's not dead," Lucerito Meza, Catalina Rodriguez's aunt said. "She's still striving to get better. But there's no guarantee for another day with her."

The now 3-year-old spent nearly four months in the hospital after she was hit in a crosswalk near Irvington and Ninth Avenue. Her grandfather was pushing her in a stroller.

According to the doctors, the prognosis is not good. They said 25 percent of her brain was removed. Doctors told her family that they do not expect her to see adulthood.

"She's still in the same condition she was in the hospital. She's not active. We basically have to do everything for her," Catalina's grandmother, Theresa Hernandez said. "She is still on her breathing machine to help her breathe, she's not allowed to eat by herself. She can't sit up. She's got a lot going on."



The family's pain is now compounded by what they say is a lack of justice.

Reports show that the charges have been dropped against the suspected driver. The suspected vehicle was found a week after the hit and run.

Catalina's family said the Pima County Attorney's Office told them there was no evidence of putting the owner of the vehicle behind the wheel when the truck hit Catalina.

"She's not ever going to live a normal life. He's out there living his life. He's waking up smiling, enjoying his kids, grandkid, whatever. He's doing all that and she's never going to get that chance," Hernandez said. "I just feel that justice needs to be served and he needs to pay for what he did."

Catalina's family will be holding a rally Friday morning for her at the Flowing Wells Police Department.

The time of the event is to be announced.