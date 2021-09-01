City Council holds special meeting regarding TEP proposed transmission lines

TUCSON (KVOA) - City officials want to speak not just with Tucson Electric Power, but all utilities when it comes to development in the community.

City officials said they will not be walked all over by the utility companies.

The TEP project would add 138 transmission lines from the Kino Substation to the Demoss-Petrie Substation, which would require large poles to be placed throughout a dozen neighborhoods including Sam Hughes, where some residents say are worried about lower property values and potential health risks.

One option known as 5A on the southwest side was rejected by the council during the meeting, but all other options remain on the table for discussion.

According to Tucson City Council, TEP has chosen a gateway corridor. The city said when installing new utilities in gateways need to be placed underground.

"We have laws and ordinances in place. We have area neighborhood plans in place. They're in place for a reason. They are there to protect the aesthetics of neighborhoods. Their in place to protect the investment residents have made in their homes," said Councilman Steve Kozachik.

"This is an important project and we have to consider what is the cost going to be. The undergrounding options are expensive and we are looking for ways to build the most cost-effective project that we can," said Spokesman for Joseph Barrios. "We're certainly not proposing this project to upset anyone or to be unfair. We're doing it because we want to provide the best services we possibly can for our customers."

City Council gave direction to City Manager and City Attorney to sit down with TEP and start a negotiation.