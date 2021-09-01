Ballet Tucson is back in action with five downtown performances

TUCSON (KVOA) - They've kept us on our toes for quite some time, but we are excited to say that Ballet Tucson is back!

The company's season includes 5 performances in Downtown Tucson that are sure to be on point!

The performances run from October to April.

They include the reNEW Fall Concert, Footprints at the Fox, The Nutcracker, reFRESH Winter Concert, and reINVIGORATE Spring Concert.

After a year and a half without live performances, the Associate Artistic Director for Ballet Tucson, Margaret Mullin, says dancers are thrilled to return to the stage and share their talents with others.

"We hope that our audiences will get the dose of inspiration that they're needing, you know, in dark and challenging times, or get a really needed injection of creativity and imagination and hope," said Mullin. "Our dancers are really ready to deliver that."

The self-discipline and diligence that the dancers have practiced over the past year will be on display beginning with their first performance on October 22.

Over the past year, the company did several pop-up performances but they say nothing compares to being on stage.

Season subscriptions and individual ticket sales are on sale now.

The company urges audience members to visit their website for performance details and COVID-19 protocol updates.

The company says season highlights will include the revival of Ballet Tucson's annual partnership with the Tucson Desert Song Festival in January.

Ballet Tucson's own choreographer Chieko Imada joins forces with Broadway legend Ann Hampton Callaway to create an exciting new work featuring Callaway's original compositions.

The program also features a world premiere by nationally recognized choreographer Amanda Morgan of Pacific Northwest Ballet, and the classic Swan Lake: Act II.

Ballet Tucson expands its repertoire by legendary choreographer George Balanchine, with the premiere of his timeless classic Concerto Barocco this fall and in the spring, his vivacious piece Who Cares?, which evokes the spirit of 1920’s American Jazz.

The company will also add two works by notable choreographer Kiyon Gaines of Pacific Northwest Ballet to kickoff and conclude their season.