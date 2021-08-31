Southern Arizona VA creates support group for mental health

TUCSON (KVOA) - The United States exit from Afghanistan and the way it ended, has many local veterans who served there and in other conflicts seeking support when it comes to mental health.

Dan Cook from the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System said a support group was created for veterans to meet once a week in person or virtually to help cope with various symptoms.

"You can have people who deploy to the same conflict even in the same unit go through the same experiences and you have one person that comes back and they are doing great and you have another person who's not and they are really experiencing PTSD," said Dan Cook.

Retired Army Veteran, Alfonso Rodriguez who served in the Middle East said the transition can be very challenging after serving in the military.

"You lose your identity yourself, your purpose in life. So the alternative again is sadly going back to destructive behavior," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said his message to veterans is to seek help and to never give up on hope.

"Once you're able to rediscover that within yourself, you're able to give back to the community but more importantly give back to yourself," said Rodriguez.

The easiest way for veterans to seek help, who are not enrolled with the VA, should contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.