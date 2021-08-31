Patriots release former MVP Cam Newton

The New England patriots have released Cam Newton.

The former league MVP was in a quarterback battle in camp with rookie Mac Jones and following today's news, it appears jones will be the starter in week one when New England hosts Miami.

Newton was the patriots starter in 2020 after playing the previous nine seasons in Carolina where he won the MVP in 2015.

Jones, the 15th pick out of Alabama, outplayed Newton during the preseason completing 36-of-52 passes for 389-yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Newton's stat line in Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants: 2-for-5 for ten-yards and one interception.