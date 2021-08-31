Marijuana sales soaring into $1 billion industry in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Recreational marijuana is quickly closing the gap in sales in Arizona compared to medical marijuana sales this year, following the passing of Proposition 207 last November.

The Arizona Department of Revenue said people have spent almost $1 billion this year on both recreational and medical marijuana. Those working in the industry say that has a chance to double.

As marijuana dispensaries continue to see more people walking through their doors, business owners across Arizona see the revenue continuing to rise.

"As time goes on and the stigma dissipates, you're just gonna see a larger and larger customer base," said Victor Puchi, CFO of Earth's Healing. "So I think Arizona has got a long long ways to go still."

Right now, medical marijuana is leading sales statewide over recreational use. But some experts believe that will flip sooner than later, possibly by the end of this year or next year.

People currently buying from dispensaries like Earth's Healing say they are happy to be able to come to a store rather than find what they are looking for somewhere else.

"I feel safe, secure. I actually get out from the car," said Oliver Rodriguez, a customer at Earth's Healing. "With dealers, you don't know what their intent is rather than a store, it's safer, you can go walk in and walk out."

Local industry leaders speculate that as many as 50 percent of people are still buying marijuana from other sources.

If those people start to buy local, the community would benefit in a big way.

"Part of that revenue, it's about 25 percent, is going directly back to the community in tax dollars," said Demetri Downing, Founder of Arizona Marijuana Industry Trade Association. "Which, to me is a little bit of an incentive."

As more people continue to purchase from marijuana dispensaries, the total revenue is projected to hit around $2 billion by between 2023 and 2024.