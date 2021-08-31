EU reaches 70% mark for adult vaccinations

The 27 member countries of the European Union are 70% vaccinated against COVID-19.

After a slow start the European Union's vaccination program picked up speed to achieve its goal.

"Today, we reached an important milestone in our vaccination campaign, 70% of adults in the European Union are now fully vaccinated," said Ursula Von De Leyen, the European Commission President. "And that is more than 250 million people who are immunized and this is a great achievement which really shows what we can do when we work together."

Some countries are well above 70%, while some poorer nations in the east lag behind.

Now the EU hopes to be a lead donor to Covax, the program that delivers vaccines to poorer countries.