(CNN) - The Department of Defense says the U.S. mission in Kabul, Afghanistan is over.

The department on Monday shared a photo of the last U.S. soldier to leave Afghanistan.

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/j5fPx4iv6a — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 30, 2021

He is Major General Chris Donahue, who commands the 80-second airborne.

The military says the top U.S. diplomat, Ambassador Ross Wilson is out of the country as well.

American forces were in Afghanistan for 20 years.