Afghanistan’s healthcare system could collapse due to “lack of support,” according to Doctors Without Borders

Afghanistan's healthcare system could collapse due to "lack of support."

Afghanistan's healthcare system is at risk of collapsing as foreign donors stop providing aid following the Taliban takeover, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) country representative Filipe Ribeiro warned on Monday.

"The old health system in Afghanistan was supported from the outside - foreign aid, mainly, the World Bank, the EU, and some of the donors. And as you may know, the World Bank, but also the IMF and some others, froze the funds for Afghanistan, and one of the great risks for the health system here is basically to collapse because of lack of support," Ribeiro said.

"The overall health system in Afghanistan is understaffed, under-equipped and underfunded, for years. The great risk is that this underfunding will continue over time," he added.

MSF is one of the largest medical aid agencies in Afghanistan and has vowed that it's teams across the country "will stay put" following the Taliban's takeover.

During Taliban rule in Afghanistan from 1996-2001, MSF had a fraught relationship with the group, and was eventually expelled from the country in 1998.

The Taliban says it welcomes foreign donors and has vowed to protect the rights of international aid staff who wish to remain in the country.