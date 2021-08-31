200,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 last week

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in kids continues to increase.

According to the latest data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital, roughly 204,000 new pediatric cases were reported last week.

The experts say this marks the second week with child cases at the level of the winter surge.

The data also show that children represented 22.4% of the weekly cases.

As of Aug. 26, nearly 4.8 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.