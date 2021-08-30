WH: ‘Small number’ of Americans in Afghanistan

As America's 20-year war in Afghanistan entered its final hours Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said “a small number” of Americans were believed to still want to get out of the country.

She did not offer an exact number but said about 6,000 had been evacuated by various means so far. She said some of the remaining Americans had not fully decided whether to leave.

Shortly after she spoke, the U.S. confirmed its last forces withdrew ahead of a Tuesday deadline, ending America’s longest war and a frantic two-week evacuation effort.

Taliban fighters watched the last U.S. planes disappear into the night sky around midnight Monday and then fired their guns into the air, celebrating victory after a 20-year insurgency in Afghanistan that drove the world's most powerful military out of one of the poorest countries.

The departure of the cargo planes marked the end of a massive airlift in which tens of thousands of people fled Afghanistan, fearful of the return of Taliban rule after they took over most of the country and rolled into the capital earlier this month.

In Washington, Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, announced the completion of America's longest war and the evacuation effort, saying the last planes took off from Kabul airport at 3:29 p.m. EDT - one minute before midnight Monday in Kabul.

“We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out," he said.