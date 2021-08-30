US general says Taliban ‘helpful’ in evacuation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. general who oversaw the final evacuation and withdrawal from Afghanistan says the Taliban was “significantly helpful” in enabling the airlift of Afghans, Americans and others.

The U.S. military spent most of the past two decades fighting the Taliban, but now are adjusting to the fact that the militants have taken control of the country.

Gen. Frank McKenzie is head of U.S. Central Command. He also said at a Pentagon news conference Monday that he thinks the Taliban will have difficulty securing Kabul in the coming days, not least because of the threat they face from the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate.

McKenzie says Taliban fighters in recent days have freed IS fighters from prisons, swelling their ranks to an estimated 2,000. In his words, “Now they are going to be able to reap what they sowed.”