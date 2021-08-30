UArizona Professors rank most effective masks to protect against COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - Dr. Koenraad Van-Doorslaer, Professor of Virology at the University of Arizona said wearing a mask is better than not wearing a mask at all but some are more effective than others.

"Regardless of what type of mask people are wearing, I think it's important that we wear something," said Van-Doorslaer.

Dr. Van Doorslaer said the most effective mask is the N95, usually reserved for healthcare workers. Next is the KN95 which is typically registered by the FDA but not FDA approved but still protects. Coming in third are surgical masks and last on the list are cloth masks, which health experts say should be washed often.

"As far as mask-wearing goes, make sure you cover your nose you cover your mouth. When you are wearing them don't touch them," said Van-Doorslaer.

"I try to change it every few days or every other day because it gets sweaty and I breathe a lot in it," said UArizona student Carolina Villegas.

News 4 Tucson spoke with some students who said cloth and surgical masks are popular when it comes to staying safe on campus.

"I'm ok with the cloth mask because I can reuse it and I don't produce much waste," said Ariana Villegas.

Doctor Van-Doorslaer said to not wear a surgical or N95 no more than five times.

For more information on the types of masks, visit cdc.gov.