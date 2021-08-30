UArizona offering assistance to those impacted by Afghanistan withdrawal

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Monday morning University of Arizona President Dr. Robert Robbins urging their students and staff who have family or friends that need to be evacuated from Afghanistan to come forward so they can step in to help.

This comes as the deadline to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies expired Monday.

BREAKING: The withdrawal of Americans and Afghan allies is now complete.

Gen. Kenneth McKenzie says from August 14th they evacuated around 7,500 people a day. Over 123,000 evacuated. Also adding that he is confident there is not one U.S. Service Member in Afghanistan now. pic.twitter.com/JoZuns1Pmx — Denelle Confair (@DenelleConfair) August 30, 2021

"I know many of you have family friends and colleagues who face considerable hardship and danger," Dr. Robbins said. "And I know you are concerned for their safety for our military-connected students. Please reach out to the vet center if you need support at this time."

"We are asking anybody that may know of somebody who is stuck inside Afghanistan to please reach out to our government and community relations team," Holly Jensen, UArizona Vice President of Communications, said. "You can also reach out to our vet center and we will get those names added to the list to try to get those people at."

Students with ties to Afghanistan are also being offered mental health resources through campus health.

"We want you to know our federal relations team and Center From Middle Eastern Studies are working closely with the state department members of the Arizona Congressional Delegation and U.S. Military Forces to assist in the relocation of families of Afghan nationals with ties to the university," Dr. Robbins said.

Even with the Biden administration's deadline to withdraw Americans and Afghan allies expiring, Jensen says they will still work to help.

"We will continue to do that continuously in coordination with our federal and local and state officials to make sure that we get as many people out of there as we can," Jensen said.

To contact the UA VETS Center, click here. For Campus Health, click here. UArizona Employees can get help by clicking here.