UArizona Health Sciences researchers study nurse cannabis use

TUCSON (KVOA) - One of the worrisome trends due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been the increased stress, anxiety, fatigue, depression and burnout that nurses have felt.

Past studies have indicated these conditions can be linked to substance use. However, the impact of the pandemic on nurses using Cannabis, and other substances, is currently unknown.

A new study by the University of Arizona Health Sciences plans to explore the use of Cannabis and other substances among registered nurses, who may work through significant pain and could be at risk for substance abuse.

They also hope to learn more about the potential effect this could have on patient care.

Dr. Jessica Rainbow is an assistant professor in the UArizona's College of Nursing.

This study builds on her prior research, which found that nurses were in fact suffering from significant pain that was impacting their work, and they were using cannabis and other substances to treat their own pain.

"My research really focuses on how we can improve the hospital work environment, to improve nurse health and safety," said Dr. Rainbow. "I'm really interested in some of the different factors that lead to nurses using substances in general, and how we can do interventions within the work system to address those."

In the pilot study, they learned that nurses who were turning to substances as coping strategies were doing it to recover rather than using them before they went into work.

This study will include a large confidential survey and interviews with nurses who self-report using cannabis.