Tokyo officials say thousands of packed meals wasted during Olympics

TOKYO, Japan -- Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics say that about 130,000 packed meals had to be discarded.

Organizers said the meals for staffers and volunteers were thrown out between July 3rd and August 3rd.

The amount corresponds to about 25% of all meals ordered at 20 competition venues.

That period covers the weeks before and most of the competition days during the Tokyo Olympics, which took place from July 23rd to August 8th.

The organizers say they reduced the disposal rate to 15% for the period from July 30th to August 6th, and further by late August.

Since the opening of the Tokyo Paralympics on August 24th, organizers have been donating leftover bread with long shelf life to food banks at the National Stadium and the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

They said they will continue efforts to cut down on food waste at the games.