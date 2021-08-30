Study shows Monoclonal Antibodies reduce COVID-19 hospitalization risk

New research from the Mayo Clinic finds infusion of Monoclonal Antibodies reduces the risk of hospitalization among high risk patients with COVID-19.

The study included about 1400 patients.

Half received the drug combination manufactured by Regeneron, and half did not.

Evaluations of the patients two, three and four weeks later found the treatment lowered the risk of hospitalization by 60-70%.

And even those who did need to be hospitalized were less likely to be admitted to the ICU or die.