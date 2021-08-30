Sen. Sinema led infrastructure bill could help strengthen Tucson’s water future

TUCSON (KVOA) - Ten billion dollars of water treatment funding is included in the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has been leading, as it waits to pass in the House. That funding could do a lot to help protect southern Arizona's water long-term.

Families have been dealing with Polyflouroalkyl substances, or PFAS, contaminating water in Tucson for decades.

Just this summer, Tucson Water shut down a water treatment center for preventative maintenance. However, this federal funding could help preserve and expand Tucson's water supply long-term.

PFAS are man-made chemicals that can be found in packaged food, household products and drinking water, among other things.

These chemicals are generally a problem for water in places like Tucson, where airports and Air Force bases conduct training that leads to these chemicals getting into the water supply.

In the infrastructure bill lead by Sinema, money set aside for PFAS and other water treatment issues is enough, based on federal experts estimations, to handle water issues nationwide.

"What we need to do next is engage in smart, regional planning to ensure that we're dispersing the money equitably, timely and focusing on the areas of greatest need first," said Sinema.

Back in June, Tucson Water shut down a treatment center near the airport to prevent PFAS contamination from becoming an issue at the facility. The facility serves 60,000 Tucson residents when active.

The funding from the infrastructure bill would help with projects like this.

"We are doing construction rapidly right now to get a pipeline to the Santa Cruz River so that we can get the water treatment plant back on, take out as much PFAS as possible before discharging it into the environment," said John Kmeic, interim director for Tucson Water.

This facility is targeted to become operational again in October.

Money from the bill would be distributed based on a community's PFAS contamination levels.

"As folks know, I'm a native to Tucson," said Sinema. "I've lived through all of these challenges and concerns about the quality of water, just like folks throughout the community of southern Arizona are currently experiencing."

This funding could help contaminated wells become usable again, more infrastructure to be built and management of existing problems to be dealt with more effectively.

"There's multiple areas of the aquifer that we're dealing with PFAS," Kmeic said. "North of Davis-Monthan is one location that is currently being looked at by the department of defense, we (also) have the Tucson International Airport site."

The House is expected to vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Sept. 27, it is currently expected to pass.