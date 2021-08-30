Rounds of heavy rain on the way!

Active week ahead thanks to remnants from Tropical Storm Nora! Heavy rain and flash flooding will be possible especially Tuesday through Wednesday so stay storm alert!

Today will be a slow day in comparison to the rest of the work week with isolated to scattered storms on tap this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will also be “cooler” with highs warming into the upper 90s for the hottest spots.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Nora are heading north along the Western Coast of Mexico through Baja California. All of that moisture is headed our way and the biggest threats will be heavy rain and flash flooding. Widespread showers and storms look likely Tuesday night and Wednesday, but flash flooding will be possible anytime between Tuesday and Thursday!

A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night for all of Southeastern Arizona. Remember to ALWAYS turn around, don't drown. Several washes will run over the next few days so have an alternate route planned just in case!

Temperatures will also be impacted with highs in the mid to low 80s on Wednesday! The record coolest high on September 1st is 84° set back in 2011 and we could potentially beat that with a high of 83° possible.

Another record we could beat, the wettest Monsoon! Right now, we stand at 11.86" and the record is 13.84". Eastern Pima County could pick up anywhere from 1" to 2.5" so stay tuned!

Today: Few PM storms (20%). High: 99°

Few PM storms (20%). High: 99° Tonight: Scattered storms (40%). Low: 75°

Scattered storms (40%). Low: 75° Tomorrow: PM Storms likely (50%). High: 94°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!