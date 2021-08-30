Labor Day Travel: TUS offering COVID-19 vaccine pop-ups

TUCSON (KVOA) — Travelers in Tucson now have an easier way to get tested and vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Tucson Airport Authority is offering COVID-19 vaccine pop-ups leading up to and throughout Labor Day weekend at Tucson International Airport.

TIA is partnering with Pima County Health Department, Arizona Department of Health Services and Premier Medical Group USA.

Good morning from @TucsonAirport! TIA is making it easier for travelers to get vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 leading up to Labor Day weekend. Coming up in just under 10 minutes on @KVOA. pic.twitter.com/emrxhQYke9 — Nicole Costantino (@NicCostantino) August 30, 2021

TAA said all three vaccines will be available for people to choose from. No appointment is needed and people can get their first or second dose, whichever they need.

The vaccine pop-ups will be located on the terminal’s lower level, behind Bag Belt #7. The pop-ups will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following days:

Monday, Aug. 30

Thursday, Sept. 2

Friday, Sept. 3

Monday, Sept. 6

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Travelers can also get tested for COVID-19 at TIA. TAA said it averages about 200 tests a day. Testing also doesn't require an appointment but the airport said if you know your flight's arrival or departure time, you can schedule one online.