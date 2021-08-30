Ida Updates: Gov. Edwards: 191 rescued with efforts ongoing

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state’s focus after Hurricane Ida continues to be centered on search and rescue, to make sure all the hardest-hit areas are checked multiple times.

“Saving lives is the number one priority,” he said. “Those search and rescue efforts are going to continue all day, and quite frankly for as long as necessary.”

The governor said the Louisiana National Guard alone rescued 191 people across St. John the Baptist, Jefferson and Orleans parishes by boat, helicopter and high-water vehicle. More than 5,000 Guard soldiers are working on the disaster response, and more soldiers are expected from other states within days.

Edwards said the state will soon be transitioning into a “grid search” of the hardest hit areas, going to search every single home on each street to determine if anyone is home and needing assistance.

“Then, to make sure that we’ve adequately covered the area, we’ll go back and do a secondary search,” he said. “But what we did mostly to date today was try to catch up on the 911 calls. So we were actively partnered with local authorities and going out and doing search and rescue at individual addresses where we know people had called for help.”