Sierra Vista man arrested for Sexual Assault

SIERRA VISTA (KVOA) - The Cochise County Sheriff Department announced on their facebook page that they have arrested 32-year-old David Bedford on charges of Sexual Assault, Kidnapping, and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Bedford forced a 27-year-old woman against her will from the Bisbee area to the northern part of Cochise County before returning her near Bisbee. Bedford is currently being held on $250,000 bond.

Details are limited at this time. We will continue to follow this story as it unfolds throughout the week.