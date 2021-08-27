US Central Command speaks out on US counterterrorism on ISIS-K

TAMPA, Fla. (KVOA) - A devastating event that killed around 169 Afghans and 13 Americans in Kabul Thursday had the United States on its heels.

In retaliation, the U.S. military struck back at the Islamic State on Saturday after suicide bombers took the lives of 182 people in Afghanistan's Kabul airport.

According to U.S. Central Command Spokesperson Capt. Bill Urban, military forces conducted an "over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation" in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan against an ISIS-K planner.

They said that on "initial indications," they killed the target. As of now, they have not heard of any civilian casualties caused by the operation.