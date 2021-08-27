New research from Ohio State finds tailored text messages, could help reduce hookah smoking among young adults.

The study included 350 hookah smokers between 18 and 30, who were randomly assigned to receive generic texts about the dangers of hookah, customized texts, or none at all.

After 6 months, almost half of the tailored text group had quit, compares to 20% of those who got no texts.

Experts say these interventions could be useful for other types of tobacco.