Study finds lingering COVID-19 symptoms in patients

New research from China finds many patients with severe cases of COVID-19, have long-lasting symptoms.

The study tracked over 1200 residents of Wuhan who were hospitalized with COVID at the very beginning of the pandemic.

One year later, most patients had recovered and returned to work. But about half had at least one ongoing symptom -- like muscle weakness or fatigue.

Nearly one in three survivors still experienced a shortness of breath, and some of the most critically ill had lung abnormalities.

COVID-19 patients also had worse overall health, than their peers who never got infected.