Police: Arizona school bus driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Chandler police and school district officials say the driver of a school bus carrying nine high school students home was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and misdemeanor failure to stop.

A police statement said the driver was arrested after an officer say the bus commit a red-light violation at an intersection before the driver ignored two attempts by police to get him to pull over and stop.

According to police, the driver eventually stopped and was arrested following field sobriety test. It wasn’t clear whether the man had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.