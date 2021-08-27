Over one million COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona has now surpassed one million COVID-19 cases within the state. In Pima County there have been 126,442 cases, leading to 2,492 deaths.

The FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine has some local health care experts hopeful this will encourage more people to get vaccinated.

"Everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated should get vaccinated, it is safe, effective, it's free. FDA just approved the Pfizer vaccine fully for anyone 16 and older," said Jessica Rigler, Assistant Director COVID-19 Response Team, AZDHS.

Some local health experts say these case numbers and deaths could have been lower than they are, but decisions made by the state hurt our ability to lower the spread of the virus.

"There would always have been tragic deaths, even if we had had good decisions being made at the state level but because we had bad decisions it cost lives unnecessarily," said Will Humble, Executive Director Arizona Public Health Association.

"Hopefully it represents that the worst is behind us but as we think about what is happening today, COVID-19 is not yet done with us," Joe Gerald, University of Arizona Public Health Policy Professor.

The numbers are rising at an alarming rate state-wide. On Aug. 20 over 3,100 new cases were reported.

On Friday, 3,700 new cases we reported, a 20 percent increase in just seven days.

Dr. Francisco Garcia of the Pima County Health Department said that as we go into another surge of COVID-19 cases, vaccines have proven their effectiveness again.

He says of the 809 COVID-19 deaths in the county since January 2021, only four of those people were vaccinated.

"This is extremely important because we have a tool here available, widely available in our community that could really impact these families that are being impacted by hospitalizations, death and serious complications," Garcia said.

As cases continue to rise, Pima County will open additional testing centers for anyone in need of a COVID-19 test.

For more information on the testing centers, visit webcms.pima.gov.