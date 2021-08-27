NFL proposes increasing COVID-19 testing as season approaches

After an increase in the number of cases, the NFL is reportedly re-examining their COVID-19 testing policy.

The league has proposed testing vaccinated players every seven days instead of every 14-days.

Currently, any player not vaccinated is being tested daily.

The proposal would need to be approved by the NFL Players Association which has been urging all players to be tested daily.

According to the league's Chief Medical Officer, 93% of the players are at least partially vaccinated.

The first NFL regular season game is on Thursday, September 9.