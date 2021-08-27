Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan’s Islamic State?

The Islamic State offshoot that President Joe Biden blames for a deadly suicide attack outside the Kabul airport got its start six years ago with several hundred fighters who regarded the Taliban as too moderate.

The group known as Islamic State Khorasan formed along the mountain border of Pakistan and Afghanistan. It has now survived years of intensive targeting by U.S.-led forces and by Pakistan to emerge as one of the greatest risks as the United States and others withdraw from Afghanistan. It also poses a global threat.

Even before Thursday's deadly attack, Western governments had raised urgent warnings about the group.