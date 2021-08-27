Cars found vandalized in eastside neighborhood

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Wednesday, residents of an eastside neighborhood found their car windows shattered and are hoping to find those responsible for this act of vandalism.

Close to 9 p.m. on Wednesday in a neighborhood near Houghton and Rita Roads, a resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, told News 4 Tucson that they found their car window shattered and it was all captured by their Ring camera.

"As they were driving away, you could hear car alarms start to go off and 38 seconds into our video, a pellet or BB actually narrowly missed our Ring camera," said one neighbor who preferred to remain anonymous.

Many neighbors woke up to broken windows and shattered glass leaving them very shaken up.

"We've been here five years and never had a problem. That is just awful that somebody can come and do that," said Pat Sherbo.

Residents hope the police find those responsible for this damage, so they don't have to live in fear.

"When my children are afraid to be in their own house because they realize somebody shot our car, it's pretty much the hardest part to deal with," said the resident.

Tucson police said currently no suspects and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information regarding this incident please call 88-CRIME.