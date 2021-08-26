TPD to hold catalytic converter etching event

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department is teaming up with several businesses to stop catalytic converter thefts in the city.

The department is holding an event over the weekend to etch catalytic converters with the last 8 characters of a driver's VIN free of charge.

The event is taking place on Saturday, August 28th at multiple locations.

According to police, the Operations Division West/Neighborhood Crimes Section found several businesses that agreed to participate and use their repair bays for the event.

Those interested in bringing in your vehicle in, contact one of the following businesses to set up an appointment.

Brake Masters at 351 W. Valencia Road (520) 294-4900

Jiffy Lube at 3260 N. Oracle Road (520) 888-4525

Kenny's Exhaust Works at 275 W. Ft. Lowell Road #2 (520) 887-4999

Tucson Police said etching your catalytic converter is one of several steps you can take to protect your car from theft.

Drivers should also park in well-lit areas, in a garage or close to the entrance of a building. Police encourage you to also adjust your vehicle security system to activate vibrations or install a catalytic convert-specific security device.

For more information about the event, call the West Side Substation at 520-791-4467.