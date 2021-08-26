Monsoon damages border wall, migrants continue to cross in large numbers

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Heavy monsoon has caused damage to the border wall near Douglas, raising concerns on how this affects border security and local residents.

As the Cochise County Sheriff's Department works to stop illegal entries into our state, the monsoon has forced open another part of the wall for people to easily make their way through.

According to the sheriff's department, they see seven illegal entries on their cameras every hour, that's nearly 170 per day on average.

"Ever since we've stopped the physical barrier, the security on the border here, its become wide open," Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said.

The record-setting monsoon has made closing gates near Douglas, Arizona impossible.

The concern for Cochise County flood control is that debris could build up if it's not maintained.

"It would stop the water flowing through or it would build up higher and then that would affect the private properties that are down there," said Jackie Watkins, Cochise County Director of Engineering and Natural Resources.

News 4 Tucson reached out to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who is responsible for cleanup, to ask what they are doing about it.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responded saying:

"The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is conducting safety work to secure the project sites and will remove monsoon-related debris that impedes this work. Once these projects are turned over, CBP will assess any remaining make-safe/incomplete items and address them in accordance with the department of homeland security's border wall plan."

According to Sheriff Dannels, drivers are getting paid $1,000 per person to drive them from the border to Maricopa county. The lucrative potential has increased the numbers they're seeing while the monsoon is impacting different areas along the border wall, making it easier to cross.

"As a result of making our southwest border a physical barrier where it's not completed, now the monsoon has capitalized on that, we don't have roads, we don't have bridges completed. It's a mess, it truly is," said Dannels.

The monsoon has also washed roads away in some areas, according to the sheriff, making it harder to patrol.

Dannels said that while getting these gates closed will help, there are still plenty of areas of unfinished wall that allow for illegal entries.