Explosion at print shop in Phoenix suburb injures 4

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — An explosion at a print shop in a Phoenix suburb strip mall blew off the roof and scattered debris, seriously injuring four people who were inside the building.

The cause of the explosion Thursday morning isn't immediately known. A Chandler Fire Department spokesman says authorities were checking for a possible gas leak in a parking lot next to the building.

The spokesman said it was not immediately clear whether the injured people were employees or customers of the print shop.

The director of the Arizona Burn Center says four young men suffered propane flash burn injuries to their arms, hands, thighs and legs.

Two of the men are in critical condition, with the other two in serious condition.