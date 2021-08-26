Earthquake survivors in Haiti suffering from a shortage of resources

LES CAYES, Haiti -- Many survivors of the earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people in southern Haiti are worried about providing for their children, with more than half a million minors feared to be at risk from the fallout.

Deep in the mountains of Haiti's southern peninsula, about a hundred farmers are living in slender tents of wooden poles and bedsheets they erected along the highway.

The quake destroyed their homes, crops, and the deep concrete-lined holes used to collect and store rainwater.

Now, with scant food and water, many of the young children suffer from hunger, fevers, and infections, said Evelya Michele, a mother of five living in the encampment.

Over half a million children were affected by the earthquake, the UN children's agency UNICEF said.

The temblor claimed the lives of at 2,207 people, injured 12,268 more, and left 344 missing, according to Haitian authorities, and followed an even more destructive earthquake in 2010, which killed tens of thousands of Haitians.

Recovery efforts have been impeded by flooding and damage to roads, feeding tensions in hard-hit areas.

In the past few days, residents have looted aid trucks in several towns across the south, stirring concerns about security.

The August 14 quake hammered infrastructure, destroying or damaging some 130,000 homes, cutting off roads, and pitching thousands of families in the western hemisphere's poorest country into an uncertain future.