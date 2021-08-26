CDC says 16 and 17-year-olds make up the highest rate of new COVID infections

Teenagers are being hit hard by COVID right now.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highest rate of infection last week was among 16 and 17-year-olds.

That's a shift from the past month, where 18 to 29-year-olds accounted for the highest rate.

12 to 15-year-olds and people in their 30's showed rates just slightly lower than 16 and 17-year-olds.

Adults 75 and older reported the lowest rate.

Overall, 18 to 29-year-olds still make up the largest share of COVID infections, with 6.7 million since the pandemic began.

Many teens across the country are heading back, or have already gone back to school this month.