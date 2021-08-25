WHO concerned about high blood pressure rates

The World Health Organization (WHO) said this week that nearly 1.3 billion people globally suffer from Hypertension, a silent killer often driven by obesity that increases the risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney disease.

Hypertension can be easily diagnosed by monitoring blood pressure, and treated with low-cost drugs. But half of affected people are unaware of their condition which is left untreated, the WHO and Imperial College London said in a joint study published in The Lancet.

The study said that while Hypertension rates have changed little in 30 years, the caseload has shifted to lower-income countries as wealthy nations have brought it largely under control.

About 18 million people died in 2019 from cardiovascular diseases, accounting for one in three global deaths, with hypertension a major factor, according to the WHO.

The WHO said apart from genetic risk factors for hypertension, there are "Modifiable Risk Factors" linked to lifestyle.

These include unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, tobacco and alcohol consumption, uncontrolled diabetes, and being overweight.