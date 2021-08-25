Town of Patagonia adjusts to new sheriff in town

PATAGONIA, Ariz. (KVOA) --It has been several months since the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office took over law enforcement in the town of Patagonia, Ariz.

Previously, the Marshal's Office had been in place since 1898. The move had some residents concerned with the change.

"It concerned me in the beginning, you know we didn't want our marshal to leave," Susan Aten, Patagonia resident said.

"There's definitely more of a presence," Dianne Steffen, Patagonia resident said. "You see them around town. You get the feeling that if there is something wrong, they'll be there."

The town of around 800 people is located between the Santa Rita and Patagonia mountains. For over a century, the law of the land was the Marshal's Office until July. The town manager and council decided it was time for the nearby sheriff's office to take over.

"I like the Marshal, I liked all the deputies and it came down to a dollar decision," Ron Robinson, Patagonia Town Manager said.

News 4 Tucson caught up with the former Marshal Joseph Patterson who worked for the town for over a decade.

"It is what it is I'm not going to change it," Patterson said. "And I was on my way out for sure."

The Marshal's Office had three employees who were on call 24-7. Now, Santa Cruz County Sheriff Deputies monitor the area and are ready if an emergency should happen.

"We have an automated 9-11 system in our dispatch center that shows immediately on a map where the call is coming from," Sheriff David Hathaway, Santa Cruz County said.

Previously, those calling for an emergency would be routed to a phone in the Marshal's office.

"Here it seems like everybody knows everybody and as time goes by it seems like I'm getting to know everybody now," Chief Deputy Mario Morales, Santa Cruz County said.

As for residents News 4 Tucson spoke with, it seems they have adjusted to the change.

"I feel wonderful I feel like it's a good move," Fay Main, Patagonia resident said. "Saves the town money and we've always had the Santa Cruz cops come to here."