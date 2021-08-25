The Latest: Girl born on evacuation flight named for plane

The Afghan baby girl born on a C-17 military aircraft during an evacuation flight from Afghanistan will forever carry that experience with her.

Her parents have named her after the plane’s call sign — Reach. The head of U.S. European Command, Gen. Tod Wolters, told reporters about the parent's decision Wednesday. The girl was born Saturday, and members of the 86th Medical Group helped in her birth as the plane flew from Kabul to Ramstein Air Base in Germany. European Command says the mother went into labor during the flight and began experiencing complications due to low blood pressure.

The pilot descended in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize the mother. Military medical personnel delivered the baby in the plane’s cargo bay.