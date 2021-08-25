Researchers build COVID-19 Vaccine machine to draw viles

BANGKOK, Thailand -- Researchers in Thailand have developed a machine to draw out COVID-19 vaccine doses more efficiently and optimize lower-than-expected supplies.

Using a robotic arm, researchers say the "Auto-Vacc" system can draw 12 doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine in four minutes from a vial.

That is up 20% from the standard 10 doses drawn manually.

The machine only works on Astrazeneca multi-dose vials currently, and labels show each vial can provide 10 to 11 doses.

It was aimed at removing burdens on health workers.

While some health workers using syringes that aim to reduce waste can draw up to 12 doses per vial, they require manpower and a high level of skill.

The prototype machine costs around 77,000 dollars.

Thailand plans to make similar machines for the Pfizer-Biontech and Moderna vaccines.