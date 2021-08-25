Mosquitoes laying siege to Tucson

PINAL COUNTY (KVOA) - Pinal County Public Health (PCPH) confirmed the first West Nile virus case in a human of the 2021 season in the county.

Nobody wants to get bit, but the good news is that only about 20 percent of people who are exposed to the virus get minor symptoms like a fever or headache and less than one percent get seriously ill, according to PCPH.

So how can you avoid it in the first place?

Dark-colored clothing attracts mosquitoes, so it is suggested to wear lighter colors.

Although, mosquitoes can bite through clothing, so consider a repellent labeled for use on clothing and one that contains DEET, usually displayed on the front label.

Don't give them a place to breed and live and get rid of standing water. Keep hedges, bushes and grass trimmed during peak mosquito season.

Many people have noticed an increase in the bugs this year and it is due in part to the wet monsoon we've seen.

"I've never been bit so many times in my life, I had a bite on my forehead, on the side of my temple. I still have some of the welts on my arms, they somehow got in the back of my shirt right here," said Alex Kack, suffering from multiple mosquito bites.

Make sure to check trash cans, toys, buckets, plant pots and any other places where water can settle and get rid of it.

So, dump the water, get the bug spray and avoid those pesky mosquitoes!