Man pictured on Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ album as baby sues band, alleging child pornography

(CNN) - It's one of the most iconic album covers of all time and the man pictured on it now says it's child porn.

Nirvana's semifinal album "Nevermind" features a an image of a naked baby in a swimming pool reaching for a dollar bill.

That baby is the now 30-year-old Spencer Elden.

He is suing Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic for damages in a scathing complaint that claims he is a life-long victim of sexual exploitation.

Elden has previously taken photos of himself in similar poses to celebrate the fifteenth and twenty-fifth anniversaries of the album's release.

He told the New York Post in 2016 he actually wanted to do the twenty-fifth anniversary photo naked like the original but the photographer said no.

Elden is asking for a trial by jury. He has named 17 defendants in total and wants $150,000 from each of them.

"Nevermind" was credited for ushering in the age of 90s grunge music and ending the popularity of glam metal when it came out in 1991.