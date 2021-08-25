Hundreds of city employees requesting medical, religious exemptions

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson City officials tell News 4 Tucson roughly 80 percent of employees met the deadline and have been vaccinated, but over 600 employees have filed for either a medical or religious exemption to avoid getting vaccinated.

"Every single department in the city has had people claiming reasons they should not get vaccinated," Steve Kozachik said.

City officials said there are currently 355 city employees who have filed for medical exemptions. There are 277 employees who have requested religious exemptions and 86 of those religious requests submitted medical exemptions as well.

"Right now, we're looking at the attestation form we're looking at what people are claiming we're not going to go start challenging attestation forms these guys have to live with the decision they are making," Kozachik said.

The city released current data showing exemption requests from various departments within the city. The department with the highest exemptions was the Tucson Fire Department with 103 medical exemptions and 86 religious accommodations.

The Tucson Police Department has 115 Medical exemptions with 83 religious accommodations.

The departments with the next highest numbers were the transportation and mobility and water utility departments.

"[There are] 284 employees [that] remain unvaccinated without any exemption request and those are the ones right now who are the true believers who are saying 'I'll wear my badge of honor and takes the 5 days off,'" Kozachik added.

The Diocese of Tucson released a statement pertaining to religious exemptions which said in part:

"While vaccinations in general are a matter of individual decision, in particular instances the moral good of the community is so compelling that it takes precedence over our personal preferences-such as in a pandemic." Bishop Edward Wiesenburger

City Manager Mike Ortega is currently reviewing all exemptions before the next city council meeting in September.