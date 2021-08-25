A signed Tom Brady rookie card is on the auction block, and it may sell for millions of dollars

Last week we learned about a baseball card being sold at an auction for a record $6.6 million.

Now, the starpower of Tom Brady might set a record for football cards.

This is a signed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket card.

It's number 144 in the series, but it might be number 1 for collectors.

Brady of course is still active, at age 44, and he has 7 Super Bowl rings, the most ever.

This card, along with other Tom Brady collectibles, are up for bid at lelands.com.

A similar card sold recently for just over $3 million.

The bidding is open now and runs through Sept. 25.