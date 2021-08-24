Vaccination rates top concern for parents as school returns

As children return to school, the biggest concern for parents is the vaccination rates among teachers and students.

That is according to a new poll from the University of Michigan involving nearly 1,700 parents nationwide.

At least 62% of parents say their children would feel safer if middle and high school teachers and students were vaccinated.

Other concerns include having to repeat virtual school, being around large groups of kids, falling behind academically and getting along with friends.

However, 4 in 10 parents say their child is more enthusiastic about the upcoming school year.