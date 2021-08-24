UArizona students win Monster competition, Subtronics performing at Rialto Theatre

TUCSON (KVOA) - A famous Dubstep DJ and producer will be performing at the Rialto Theatre Wednesday and it is all because of University of Arizona students.

A virtual festival brought to life by Zoom sounds like a challenge, but it was nothing that a few UArizona students could not handle!

Students were given the challenge to promote, design and execute a livestream performance in the middle of the pandemic, through the Monster Energy Up & Up 'Spring Madness' Nationwide College Music Festival.

"Most of it was first just kind of doing promo videos, or getting clips of like the artists, which Monster Energy provided to us," said UArizona student, Tristan Wallace. "Then we post those in social media just kind of trying to get people to engage kind of trying to like build a following."

Wallace and fellow UArizona student, Nathan Pagel not only set up tents to promote the virtual festival, but they also knew social media would be key.

"The culture at University of Arizona is very creative," said Wallace. "You know, content creation or you know social media handling. I think that we were able to kind of harness that skill."

The students virtual festival showcased local acts and was headlined by Kaskade.

They went up against 52 schools and won with the most RSVPs on Zoom.

Their prize - the opportunity to produce their own back-to-school music event with a pretty big name performing.

"Subtronics overall is probably the biggest Bass EDM artist, as a right now," said Nathan Pagel. "We've also seen a massive amount of kids wanting to come to this event buying tickets rapidly."

Tickets cost $33 and the event is open to the public.

Masks will be required.

"People can expect the best production," said Pagel. "The best DJ, and the best college concert experience during the first week of school."

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:45 p.m.