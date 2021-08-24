Senator Sinema leads discussion with local leaders on infrastructure bill

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema was in Tucson Tuesday discussing the Biden administration's infrastructure and investment act which impacts us here in southern Arizona.

She met with local leaders to discuss how this can impact us locally.

This bipartisan bill passed the senate with a 69 to 30 vote with a large show of support from both political parties.

This bill would provide funding for airports, roads, clean water, and other infrastructure updates that are needed here in southern Arizona.

The trillion-dollar plan would represent the largest infrastructure investment in over 100 years without raising taxes for Americans.

"The work we've done over these last five months represents a commitment to solving a pretty big crisis in our country which is decades of unattended issues concerning infrastructure," said Sinema.

Airports are one of the key areas that would receive funding.

This bill would ensure every airport in Arizona receives funding for major upgrades that would create jobs and improve old or outdated terminals, runways and other equipment.

The Pima County Democratic Party says getting the trillion-dollar deal past the senate was a big win.

"I think it was really good to get a bipartisan infrastructure bill passed. That was very very important and she was instrumental in doing that," Pima County Democratic Chair Bonnie Heidel said.

News 4 Tucson reached out to a republican senate candidate who is against the bill, but he was unavailable to comment.

Heidler says some key issues were not addressed in this bill such as climate change and child care. Those issues are addressed in the $3.5 trillion budget proposal that is currently making its way through the legislature. A bill that Sinema has said she will not support at that price.

"I hope she'll be open-minded to helping get to a price-tag, which she hasn't said, is something that she would support so we don't know what that looks like yet," Heidel said.

Sinema has said many times that the $3.5 trillion price tag is too high.

"I am interested and willing, as everyone knows, to work on a bipartisan way and to work with my colleagues in both the administration, house and senate to find a package that is right for Arizona's families," Sinema added.