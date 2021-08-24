No mask mandate decision made for Vail School District

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Tuesday the Vail School District Governing Board did not make a decision regarding a mask mandate. Though a decision has not been made, parents still showed up to the meeting to voice their opinions.

During the board meeting at Mica Mountain High School, Vail School District officials confirmed there are currently 37 positive cases in students and six in staff. No classes have been closed due to outbreaks. District officials confirm 289 Students are currently in quarantine which is about two percent of the student population.

About two dozen parents attended Tuesday's meeting. Some parents expressed the importance of a mask mandate but the majority of parents who attended the meeting were against the idea.

"Masks should not be enforced, it should be a choice. If you bring back masks, my support for the district is gone. My kids will no longer be students at this district which absolutely breaks my heart," said one mother at the meeting.

"I feel wearing a mask indoors is beneficial for everybody at this point with COVID-19 but everyone needs to participate in it for it to work," said one student.

Vail District officials said wearing a mask within the district remains optional at this time.