Expanded hours for rapid COVID-19 tests in Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County is expanding its COVID-19 rapid testing efforts.

According to the Pima County Health Department, there will be expanded hours for antigen testing at the Abrams Public Health Center located at 3950 S. Country Club Rd. The expanded hours begin on Saturday.

The county said the testing will be offered Tuesday through Saturday, 1-8 p.m. It is free and offered to everyone five years and older.

The health department said test results will be available on-site and typically come in within 15 minutes.

If someone tests negative but is still experiencing symptoms, they will be given a PCR test to confirm the negative result.

Free vaccines are also being offered on the third floor of the Abrams Center Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the county, the expanded testing program comes as the state limits funding for testing.

You can find a list of testing locations here.