SOS: Couple rescued after being stranded for a week without food or water

TUCSON (KVOA) - Dramatic video shows the moment leading up to the rescue of two campers who got stranded near the San Pedro River Valley after floodwaters disabled their car. Leaving them without food or water for days.

During the rescue mission, a flight deputy was able to see the SOS painted on the top of the building on their monitor.

"In the video, you can see that there was a real good indication of the SOS and it wasn't just some arbitrary of graffiti or something on an abandoned building," said Pima County Deputy Thomas Price.

Imagine being stranded in the desert with no food or water for five days. Well, that's exactly what happened to one couple on the hike to their cabin.

"Their vehicle was completely disabled and underwater and it was inverted," Search and Rescue Robert Raterink said.

The couple's quick actions led them to hike to their cabin, but, with no cell or running electricity, they would be there on their own for nearly a week.

"There's a well on the site, there's no electricity to get the water to the residents, so they were collecting rainwater and drinking that," Raterink added.

Luckily the couple's family reported them missing the following Tuesday, alerting Pima County Search and Rescue, Survey 1. Their air unit and the Arizona Department of Public Safety all assisted in finding their locating and rescuing the couple.

"They were able to locate the subjects but were able to radio in what was needed," Price said.

The SOS sign seen high in the air helped first responders get the couple to safety.