Palo Verde High School suspends varsity football season

TUCSON (KVOA) - The head coach at Palo Verde High School announced the varsity football season has been suspended for the first time since 1963.

"This was not an easy decision, I lost many nights of sleep over me just considering this," said Coach Mike Wells.

Coach Wells said having to suspend the varsity football season was one of the hardest decisions he had to make in his career.

"In about the 20 years I have been coaching football, I would say the lowest senior class I had was nine to 11," said Wells.

Coach Wells tells News 4 Tucson football participation has been on the decline. Even with a large incoming freshman class coming in, only two seniors are coming back this season and the only option is playing on the junior varsity team.

"I think COVID-19 plays a role, I think open enrollment plays a role, I think video games play a role. It's not just two or five things," said Wells.

The suspension has left many student-athletes unsure about their future and very disappointed.

"I've had a bad high school career so I mean it's sad that it's my senior year. I'm going to have to play Junior Varsity. I probably won't get the best recognition but it is what it is," said Senior Alex Montoya.

The first game for Palo Verde will be with Pueblo High School on Sept. 9.